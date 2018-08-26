Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Hurls six strong innings
LeBlanc allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
LeBlanc turned in an effort worthy of a win but received only one run in support. Prior to Saturday, he had allowed 15 earned runs in 20 innings across his last four outings, which brought his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since late April. However, this effort was a reminder of his ability to shut down lineups and he'll look to continue that in his next start Friday against the Athletics.
