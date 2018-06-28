LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Orioles, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings while striking out two.

A Denard Span throwing error didn't help matters, but LeBlanc also wasn't particularly sharp. He only managed seven swinging strikes out of 66 pitches, and a two-run homer by Danny Valencia in the bottom of the first inning put the left-hander in an early hole. LeBlanc will take a 3.38 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Angels.