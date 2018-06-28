Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Ineffective in Wednesday's no-decision
LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Orioles, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings while striking out two.
A Denard Span throwing error didn't help matters, but LeBlanc also wasn't particularly sharp. He only managed seven swinging strikes out of 66 pitches, and a two-run homer by Danny Valencia in the bottom of the first inning put the left-hander in an early hole. LeBlanc will take a 3.38 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Angels.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Shelled by Red Sox on Friday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Dominates Red Sox•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Earns second win Monday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Goes only four innings in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Finally gets first win•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Solid in yet another no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...