Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Inks one-year extension with Seattle
The Mariners signed LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension through 2019, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The deal includes club options for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons as well as incentives, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports. LeBlanc started spring training on a minor-league deal with the Yankees but rejoined the Mariners in late March, so this is quite a turnaround for the veteran left-hander. The 33-year-old has a 3.38 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 56:15 K:BB over 72 innings this season, and is set to take the mound against the Angels on Tuesday.
