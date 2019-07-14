Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Knocked around by Angels
LeBlanc (5-3) pitched four innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out five. He took the loss as the Mariners were defeated 9-2 by the Angels on Saturday.
LeBlanc has typically followed an opener in his recent appearances, but he was used as a traditional starter Saturday and failed to corral the Angels' bats effectively. The 34-year-old's ERA ballooned to 5.15 with a 1.40 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB in 71.2 innings this season. LeBlanc will likely follow an opener in his next appearance, scheduled for next Saturday's rematch with the Angels.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Not following opener Saturday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: May not follow opener Saturday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Set to work as primary pitcher Saturday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Effective again as primary pitcher•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Working behind opener•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Allows one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.