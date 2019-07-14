LeBlanc (5-3) pitched four innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits while striking out five. He took the loss as the Mariners were defeated 9-2 by the Angels on Saturday.

LeBlanc has typically followed an opener in his recent appearances, but he was used as a traditional starter Saturday and failed to corral the Angels' bats effectively. The 34-year-old's ERA ballooned to 5.15 with a 1.40 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB in 71.2 innings this season. LeBlanc will likely follow an opener in his next appearance, scheduled for next Saturday's rematch with the Angels.