LeBlanc (oblique) is likely to miss at least one start due to his injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I really don't know where we'll go," manager Scott Servais said of who'll likely line up in LeBlanc's place for his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Indians. "We'll see how severe it is. But I would assume Wade probably won't make his next start, based on what happened tonight."

LeBlanc will have an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the oblique strain he suffered in the fifth inning Friday night against the Astros. With the veteran left-hander likely to miss some time, top prospects Justus Sheffield and Erik Swanson are candidates to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to replace him in the rotation, with veteran Tommy Milone also a possibility.