LeBlanc (oblique), who's already begun conditioning, core and shoulder work, performed well in strength tests conducted during a medical evaluation Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw has attacked his rehab with a can-do attitude, joking that while the MRI that led to his placement on the injured list showed a Grade 2 strain, he would be approaching it as a Grade 1 injury. LeBlanc isn't yet ready to test his throwing motion, but his early progress has him confident he'll beat his projected recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. "As he gets moving down the road here toward recovery, he's optimistic it's maybe not going to be as long as they say," manager Scott Servais said. "Most players are, but he's feeling OK. He's going to be a ways away yet, but he's optimistic that he could be back a little sooner."