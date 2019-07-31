Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Making traditional start
LeBlanc will be a traditional starter Wednesday against Texas and will not follow an opener, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
LeBlanc has only been a true starter once since the start of June, but he's averaged 5.4 innings per appearance. He owns a 3.64 ERA over that stretch but has struck out just 17.8 percent of opposing batters.
