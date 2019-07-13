Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: May not follow opener Saturday
LeBlanc may work as a traditional starting pitcher Saturday against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
This isn't necessarily a great thing for fantasy purposes, as it makes it less likely LeBlanc goes deep enough to qualify for a win and would mean he faces the top of the Angels' order in the first inning. Nothing has been confirmed yet, however.
