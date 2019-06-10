LeBlanc (3-2) recorded eight strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

For the second time in as many outings, LeBlanc was deployed behind an opener and thrived under the circumstances. The veteran southpaw's one major blemish was the solo home run he yielded to Tommy La Stella in the third inning, but he was otherwise efficient while throwing 64 of 98 pitches for strikes. LeBlanc has gotten June off to a stellar start, as he's now allowed just three earned runs over 14 innings in two appearances as a bulk reliever. Given the success he's experienced in that role, it's certainly conceivable he's deployed in the same fashion during his next scheduled turn, slated for either next Friday or Saturday against the Athletics.