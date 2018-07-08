Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Moves to 5-0 despite shaky outing
LeBlanc (5-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs on five hits in a 6-4 win over Colorado on Sunday. He allowed three home runs and struck out three batters.
LeBlanc was not as his best Sunday with all four runs coming off long balls from the Rockies. Still, the 33-year-old lefty got the win and didn't walk a batter, bringing him to a 63:16 K:BB on the year. He'll carry his 3.39 ERA into another matchup against the Rockies on Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Quiets Angels for fourth win•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Inks one-year extension with Seattle•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Ineffective in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Shelled by Red Sox on Friday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Dominates Red Sox•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Earns second win Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start