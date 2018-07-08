LeBlanc (5-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs on five hits in a 6-4 win over Colorado on Sunday. He allowed three home runs and struck out three batters.

LeBlanc was not as his best Sunday with all four runs coming off long balls from the Rockies. Still, the 33-year-old lefty got the win and didn't walk a batter, bringing him to a 63:16 K:BB on the year. He'll carry his 3.39 ERA into another matchup against the Rockies on Saturday.