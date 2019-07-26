Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Moves to 6-3
LeBlanc (6-3) picked up the win as the primary pitcher against the Tigers on Thursday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one as the Mariners won 10-2.
Working behind opener Erik Swanson, LeBlanc turned in a solid effort and cruised to his sixth win of the season behind a lot of run support from his offense. The veteran left-hander now carries a 4.79 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and a 63:21 K:BB through 82.2 innings on the season.
