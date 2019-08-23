Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Moving to bullpen
LeBlanc will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
LeBlanc has struggled mightily of late, accruing a 7.76 ERA with 15 strikeouts over his last five outings (26.2 innings). Justus Sheffield is expected to take LeBlanc's place in the starting rotation.
