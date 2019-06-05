LeBlanc will make his next start Sunday against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Yusei Kikuchi is set to rejoin the rotation Saturday after having his previous start skipped for maintenance purposes, pushing LeBlanc's next scheduled start back by a day. LeBlanc followed an opener in his previous trip to the mound and responded by firing eight strong innings as the primary pitcher, so there's a chance he's deployed behind an opener again Sunday.