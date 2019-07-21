LeBlanc pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision as the Mariners lost 6-2 to the Angels on Saturday.

It was a marked improvement from his previous outing, in which he allowed six runs on 10 hits to the Angels a week ago. He has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 appearances, but LeBlanc has been prone to the occasional implosion this season as well. The left-hander has allowed six or more runs in four of his 15 games this season. The 34-year-old will take a 5-3 record, 5.05 ERA and 1.40 WHIP into his next scheduled appearance, which is projected for Thursday versus the Tigers.