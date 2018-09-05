LeBlanc fired six shutout innings with four strikeouts, six hits allowed and one walk in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

LeBlanc was sharp, throwing 50 of his 68 pitches for strikes and scattering six singles before seeing the bullpen implode late to erase a chance at a win. The lefty has thrown 13 scoreless innings over his last two starts and has allowed just one run in 19 frames over the last three, lowering his ERA to 3.56 in the process. He'll sport a 112:33 K:BB over 141.2 innings heading into Tuesday's start against the Padres.