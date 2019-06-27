LeBlanc (5-2) picked up the win Wednesday after holding the Brewers to two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.

LeBlanc replaced opener Matt Carasiti in the second inning and retired his first three batters with ease. The 34-year-old remained sharp through four frames, but the Brewers rallied with solo homers from Mike Moustakas and Ben Gamel in the sixth. Luckily, those runs were Milwaukee's last. LeBlanc has mostly excelled in the post-opener role and will look to continue improving his 5.27 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB.