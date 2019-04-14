Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Out 4-to-6 weeks
LeBlanc was diagnosed Sunday with a Grade 2 right oblique strain and is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
The timeline was handed down shortly after the Mariners placed the southpaw on the 10-day injured list. Seattle has yet to announce a replacement in the rotation for LeBlanc, but Erik Swanson was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and is expected to get the first crack at filling the opening in the rotation. LeBlanc's turn in the rotation is scheduled to come up Wednesday versus the Indians.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...