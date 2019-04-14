LeBlanc was diagnosed Sunday with a Grade 2 right oblique strain and is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The timeline was handed down shortly after the Mariners placed the southpaw on the 10-day injured list. Seattle has yet to announce a replacement in the rotation for LeBlanc, but Erik Swanson was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and is expected to get the first crack at filling the opening in the rotation. LeBlanc's turn in the rotation is scheduled to come up Wednesday versus the Indians.