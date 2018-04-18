LeBlanc fired two scoreless innings in a 4-1 loss to the Astros, uncorking a wild pitch, hitting a batter and recording a strikeout.

The 33-year-old southpaw has only logged a pair of appearances thus far, with his previous one having come back on April 4. LeBlanc has the ability to eat up plenty of innings, having notched 79 starts over his long career. However, the sparse usage he's seen thus far is keeping his fantasy value firmly in limbo.