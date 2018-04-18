Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Pair of scoreless frames Tuesday
LeBlanc fired two scoreless innings in a 4-1 loss to the Astros, uncorking a wild pitch, hitting a batter and recording a strikeout.
The 33-year-old southpaw has only logged a pair of appearances thus far, with his previous one having come back on April 4. LeBlanc has the ability to eat up plenty of innings, having notched 79 starts over his long career. However, the sparse usage he's seen thus far is keeping his fantasy value firmly in limbo.
More News
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.