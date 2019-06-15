Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Pitching behind opener
LeBlanc is expected to serve as the Mariners' primary pitcher behind opener Gerson Bautista in Saturday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After LeBlanc posted a 6.99 ERA and 1.66 WHIP while operating as a traditional starter in his first six outings of 2019, the Mariners elected to experiment with him out of the bullpen through his subsequent two turns through the rotation. The switch has paid major dividends thus far, with LeBlanc limiting a pair of tough opponents -- the Astros and Angels -- to three combined runs over 14 innings while scattering nine hits and two walks. Expect the Mariners to continue using LeBlanc behind an opener so long as the arrangement delivers strong results.
