Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Placed on IL
The Mariners placed LeBlanc (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Seattle determined soon after LeBlanc exited Friday's start with the right oblique strain that he would likely miss at least one turn through the rotation, so it comes as little surprise that the team decided to shut him down for at least a week and a half. Erik Swanson was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move and could be the top candidate to fill LeBlanc's spot in the rotation Wednesday versus the Indians, assuming Swanson isn't needed out of the bullpen before then. Justus Sheffield and Tommy Milone are other options from Triple-A who could be summoned to replace LeBlanc.
