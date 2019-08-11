Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Primary pitcher Sunday
LeBlanc will work as the primary pitcher Sunday against the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Rays are loading up the lineup with right-handed hitters, knowing that LeBlanc will be the bulk reliever behind opener Sam Tuivailala. LeBlanc has given up 20 earned runs in 24.1 innings over his last five appearances.
