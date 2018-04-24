LeBlanc racked up six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on six hits over 4.2 innings in a loss to the White Sox on Monday.

With starter Mike Leake flaming out by allowing eight earned runs in just over three innings, LeBlanc was called on in the hopes of giving the bullpen some rest. The veteran southpaw was effective enough to go the distance from that point in what was his fourth multi-inning outing in as many appearances. Although he's pitched to some contact over his last two trips to the mound, LeBlanc's ability to fill in as he did Monday exemplifies the value he brings the relief corps.