Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Quiets Angels for fourth win
LeBlanc (4-0) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.
Inked to a contract extension earlier in the day, LeBlanc paid immediate dividends, shutting down the Angels to earn his fourth win in his last seven turns. The low strikeout rate makes LeBlanc somewhat unexciting from a fantasy perspective, but he's in a good situation and there's reason to think the inevitable downturn won't be all that dramatic. He draws a home start against the Rockies this weekend.
