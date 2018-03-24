Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Returns to Seattle
LeBlanc signed a major-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
LeBlanc was recently released by the Yankees on Friday. The left-hander pitched in Seattle during the 2016 season and will look to partially fill the void left by David Phelps (elbow), who suffered a torn UCL earlier this week. LeBlanc will likely be deployed as a situational reliever after posting a 4.50 ERA with Pittsburgh last year.
More News
-
Wade LeBlanc: Released by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Wade LeBlanc: Inks minor-league deal with Yankees•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Placed on irrevocable waivers•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: To throw second simulated game Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?