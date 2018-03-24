LeBlanc signed a major-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

LeBlanc was recently released by the Yankees on Friday. The left-hander pitched in Seattle during the 2016 season and will look to partially fill the void left by David Phelps (elbow), who suffered a torn UCL earlier this week. LeBlanc will likely be deployed as a situational reliever after posting a 4.50 ERA with Pittsburgh last year.