LeBlanc served up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in three innings of relief Sunday in the Mariners' 21-1 loss to the Astros.

LeBlanc entered the contest with the Mariners already trailing 13-1 and managed to make the deficit even worse for his squad. No matter whether he's been deployed as a traditional starter, primary pitcher or mop-up man out of the bullpen, LeBlanc has been a disaster, posting a 5.58 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 119.1 innings. The Mariners hold a $5 million club option on LeBlanc for 2020, but his performance this season might prompt the organization to part ways with him over the winter.