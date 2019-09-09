Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Roughed up by Houston
LeBlanc served up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in three innings of relief Sunday in the Mariners' 21-1 loss to the Astros.
LeBlanc entered the contest with the Mariners already trailing 13-1 and managed to make the deficit even worse for his squad. No matter whether he's been deployed as a traditional starter, primary pitcher or mop-up man out of the bullpen, LeBlanc has been a disaster, posting a 5.58 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 119.1 innings. The Mariners hold a $5 million club option on LeBlanc for 2020, but his performance this season might prompt the organization to part ways with him over the winter.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Solid in long relief•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Moving to bullpen•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Avoids loss in another tough outing•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Acting as primary pitcher Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Yields seven runs in loss•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Working as primary pitcher•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...