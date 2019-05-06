Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Scheduled for mound work
LeBlanc (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
If everything goes off without a hitch, LeBlanc will be cleared to throw live batting practice later in the week before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter. The southpaw has been sidelined since mid-April with a strained oblique but is expected to be back before the end of May, barring setbacks.
