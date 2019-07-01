Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Serving as primary pitcher Tuesday
LeBlanc will serve as the primary pitcher behind opener Matt Carasiti in Tuesday's interleague series opener against the Cardinals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw will fill a role he's already enjoyed success in on multiple occasions this season. LeBlanc will actually be pitching on five days rest, as he most recently fired five solid innings against the Brewers last Wednesday. LeBlanc has been markedly better in a relief capacity this season, generating a 3.54 ERA and .294 wOBA across 28.0 frames.
