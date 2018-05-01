LeBlanc will start Thursday against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

LeBlanc will step into the rotation in place of the injured Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder), who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday. Ramirez is set to miss around a month, though it's unclear if LeBlanc will stick in the rotation for his entire absence or if the team will explore other options following his spot start Thursday. The 33-year-old has worked as a long reliever for Seattle this season, compiling a 4.61 ERA across 13.2 innings (five appearances).