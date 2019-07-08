Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Set to work as primary pitcher Saturday
Manager Scott Servais said LeBlanc would likely continue to work as a primary pitcher in the lefty's next scheduled turn through the rotation Saturday against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
LeBlanc's last seven outings have come behind an opener, with the southpaw posting a 2.97 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 39.1 innings. Those numbers are far better than what he had posted in his six traditional starters earlier this season (6.99 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 28.1 innings), so expect Servais to continue leaning on LeBlanc as a primary pitcher so long as the arrangement yields favorable results.
