Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Seven scoreless innings
LeBlanc (8-3) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Athletics.
LeBlanc was staked to a 5-0 lead before throwing a pitch and cruised through the Athletics' lineup to earn his eighth win of the season. He uncharacteristically surrendered three free passes -- his most in a start in the past month -- but danced out of danger with timely strikeouts. His relative lack of strikeouts has caused wide variance in results, as he has allowed five or more earned runs twice in his last six starts but allowed two or fewer earned runs in the other four.
