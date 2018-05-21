Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Sharp in no-decision against Tigers
LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision against the Tigers on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking one in Seattle's 3-2 extra-innings victory.
After giving up a pair of first-inning runs, LeBlanc settled down and managed to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard the rest of the way before exiting with the Mariners still down 2-0. He might not have bagged his first win of the year, but LeBlanc continues to pitch well as he fills the rotation spot of the injured Erasmo Ramirez as he has yet to give up more than two earned runs in any of his starts and he now boasts a 2.65 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP over 34 innings. His next start is scheduled for next Saturday in a home matchup with the Twins.
