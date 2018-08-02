LeBlanc (6-2) took the loss Wednesday, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.1 innings while striking out three as the Mariners fell 8-3 to the Astros.

After putting together two straight quality starts coming out of the All-Star break, the southpaw took a big step backwards, serving up three homers for the second time in his last five starts. Given LeBlanc's mediocre resume coming into 2018 it's fair to wonder whether regression is catching up to him, but he'll still take a 3.95 ERA into his next outing Monday on the road against the Rangers.