Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Shelled by Dodgers
LeBlanc (7-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits over 4.1 innings, striking out four and walking two in an 11-1 defeat for the Mariners.
The left-hander didn't have it in this one, as the Dodgers knocked him around for seven runs before chasing him after 84 pitches over his 4.1 frames. Overall, LeBlanc has come down to earth following a hot start with Seattle and he's been particularly erratic in recent weeks, as he also had a seven-run blowup against the Astros on August 1. He now sports a 4.04 ERA through 122.2 innings, which is starting to look more like his career mark of 4.30.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...