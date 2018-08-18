LeBlanc (7-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits over 4.1 innings, striking out four and walking two in an 11-1 defeat for the Mariners.

The left-hander didn't have it in this one, as the Dodgers knocked him around for seven runs before chasing him after 84 pitches over his 4.1 frames. Overall, LeBlanc has come down to earth following a hot start with Seattle and he's been particularly erratic in recent weeks, as he also had a seven-run blowup against the Astros on August 1. He now sports a 4.04 ERA through 122.2 innings, which is starting to look more like his career mark of 4.30.