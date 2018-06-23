Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Shelled by Red Sox on Friday
LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 14-10 loss to the Red Sox, coughing up six runs on 11 hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out two.
The veteran lefty was able to keep the ball in the park, but otherwise this outing against Boston went as poorly as his previous start against them -- 7.2 scoreless innings with nine K's last Saturday -- went well. LeBlanc's ERA rose more than a half a run as a result of Friday's performance, but he'll still carry a respectable 3.26 ERA when he next takes the mound Wednesday in Baltimore.
