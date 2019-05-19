LeBlanc (2-1) suffered the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings of an 18-4 loss to the Twins.

LeBlanc was making his first start in a month after an oblique injury, and it was nightmarish, as he was pelted for four homers in the outing. LeBlanc now has a 7.36 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over four starts this year. He will try to right the ship against the Athletics on Friday.