Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Shelled by Twins
LeBlanc (2-1) suffered the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings of an 18-4 loss to the Twins.
LeBlanc was making his first start in a month after an oblique injury, and it was nightmarish, as he was pelted for four homers in the outing. LeBlanc now has a 7.36 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over four starts this year. He will try to right the ship against the Athletics on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...