LeBlanc allowed an earned run on three hits and two walks over three innings while also recording three strikeouts in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

LeBlanc is slated to work as a traditional reliever for the remainder of the season, and many of his appearances moving forward are likely to be of the multi-inning variety. The veteran southpaw has endured a rocky start to August by giving up a combined 16 earned runs in three of his first four outings of the month, but he's now bounced back to yielded just Wednesday's run across the five innings covering his last two trips to the mound.