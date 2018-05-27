Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Solid in yet another no-decision
LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision in an extra-innings win over the Twins on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.
The 33-year-old lefty continues to churn out quality efforts, yet he remains without a sole victory to show for it. LeBlanc has allowed only five earned runs over the 26.1 innings encompassing his five starts, a stretch during which he's also generated a 19:4 K:BB. While circumstances haven't been on LeBlanc's side in terms of notching any victories, he's providing fantasy owners with plenty in terms of ERA (2.70), and his WHIP is also a serviceable 1.10. He'll once again try for his first win against the Rangers next Thursday.
