Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Solid multi-inning outing Friday
LeBlanc worked two scoreless innings in a loss to the Indians on Friday, allowing two hits while recording two strikeouts.
LeBlanc was once again summoned to work multiple innings and managed to bounce back from having given up a combined six earned runs over his previous two appearances. The veteran southpaw has worked no less than two frames in any of his five trips to the mound thus far, eating up valuable innings for manager Scott Servais in instances where starters fall short of their expected workload.
