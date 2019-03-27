Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Stellar in final tuneup
LeBlanc fired 5.1 scoreless innings in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Tuesday, allowing three hits and recording six strikeouts.
LeBlanc cruised through his final tuneup for the regular season, showing no evidence of rust after last having taken the mound 19 days prior. The veteran southpaw's efficiency Tuesday -- he needed a scant 46 pitches to record 16 outs -- required him to throw another 30 in the bullpen following the outing, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. LeBlanc heads into the regular season as the projected No. 4 starter after generating 9-5 record, 3.72 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 32 appearances (27 starts) in 2018.
