LeBlanc left Friday night's start with a strained right oblique, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports. He allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk, striking out five.

LeBlanc was battling to try to get out of the fifth inning against the Astros but immediately winced after a pitch and left the game. This leaves three Mariners starters as day-to-day, though LeBlanc's injury appears to be the worst of the three.