LeBlanc (6-1) got the win against the White Sox on Friday, giving up one earned run on four hits over 7.1 innings, striking out 10 with one walk in Seattle's 3-1 victory.

It was a stellar effort from the left-hander, who bounced back in strong fashion after giving up four earned in each of his last two starts. He also logged his first double-digit strikeout effort of the season. Overall, the 33-year-old is enjoying a solid campaign, as he's posted a 3.44 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP to go along with 76 strikeouts over 96.2 innings.