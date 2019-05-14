LeBlanc (oblique) allowed an earned run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Monday He struck out two.

The veteran left-hander was impressive overall in his first rehab outing, working up to a robust 59 pitches, 39 which he threw for strikes. LeBlanc could rejoin the major-league rotation as soon as this weekend's series against the Twins, especially after seemingly demonstrating he's at or near full strength with Monday's effort.