Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Strong in first rehab
LeBlanc (oblique) allowed an earned run on three hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Monday He struck out two.
The veteran left-hander was impressive overall in his first rehab outing, working up to a robust 59 pitches, 39 which he threw for strikes. LeBlanc could rejoin the major-league rotation as soon as this weekend's series against the Twins, especially after seemingly demonstrating he's at or near full strength with Monday's effort.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Could return next weekend•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Tosses sim game•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Rehab stint starting soon•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Scheduled for mound work•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Upward recovery trend continues•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Timetable may be moved up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...