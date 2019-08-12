Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Suffers hard-luck loss
LeBlanc (6-6) was charged with the loss against Tampa Bay on Sunday, hurling six innings and allowing one run on five hits while striking out three.
LeBlanc served as the primary pitcher and surrendered a single run on a fourth-inning homer by Eric Sogard. Unfortunately, the Mariners were unable to generate any offense behind him, saddling LeBlanc with his sixth loss of the season. The southpaw now carries a 5.14 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 98 innings this season and is lined up to next face the Blue Jays in Toronto on Friday.
