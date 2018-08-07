LeBlanc allowed one run on two hits and one walk while fanning four across 6.1 innings Monday as he didn't factor into the decision against Texas.

LeBlanc gave up his lone run in the seventh, although he'd leave the game with a two-run lead before the Rangers tied the game later on in the inning. He looked sharp on the hill coming off a disastrous outing his last time out against Houston, as he was roughed up for seven runs on 10 hits over 4.1 frames. LeBlanc heads into his next start with a 3.81 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 89 punchouts across 113.1 innings.