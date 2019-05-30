LeBlanc allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Wednesday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

The Rangers got to LeBlanc for all three of their runs in the first inning. However, he settled in from there, allowing only two singles across his remaining four frames of work. This was a welcomed outing for LeBlanc as his season had been littered with poor outings, and even after this respectable outing he has a 6.99 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 28.1 innings of work. He'll look to build off this effort in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against Houston.