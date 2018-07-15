LeBlanc (5-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.

LeBlanc allowed a two-run home run to Carlos Gonzalez in the first inning but didn't surrender another run until the fifth inning. Still, he produced an uninspiring line for the fourth time in his last five starts, spanning 27.2 innings. In that time, he has allowed 22 earned runs and six home runs. While he maintains a respectable 3.61 ERA in 89.1 innings this season, he has posted an ERA below 4.00 in only one month.