LeBlanc tossed six shutout innings, struck out four and allowed just three hits in a tough luck no-decision Monday against the Twins.

LeBlanc continues to thrive since moving into the rotation spot vacated by Erasmo Ramirez. In two starts, LeBlanc has allowed just one run and struck out seven without walking a single batter. LeBlanc is doing some amazing things with a fastball that topped out at 89 mph Monday night. He has four distinct speeds, though, with a cutter, curveball and changeup to mix things up. The money pitch Monday night was the cutter, which induced four swinging strikes in 23 offerings despite sitting at just 84.1 mph on average. LeBlanc will carry a 3.18 ERA and 1.19 WHIP into his next start Saturday against Detroit.