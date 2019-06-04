Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Throws eight innings against Astros
LeBlanc tossed eight innings as the primary pitcher against the Astros on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits in a no-decision as the Mariners fell 4-2. He struck out two and walked one.
Following up opener Cory Gearrin after one inning, LeBlanc turned in a sterling effort, finishing off the game on an efficient 89 pitches while yielding just three hits. Unfortunately, Gearrin got tagged for three earned in the first inning, so the strong outing didn't put LeBlanc in line for a win. Still, it was an encouraging performance, as LeBlanc carried a 6.99 ERA coming into the matchup. He lowered that to 5.70 to go along with a 1.40 WHIP ahead of his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday on the road against the Angels.
