LeBlanc got a no-decision against Oakland on Thursday, giving up no runs on three hits, striking out three and walking one as the Mariners won 4-1.

With Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder) on the disabled list, LeBlanc moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation and managed to hold the A's off the scoreboard but didn't didn't pitch enough innings to factor into the decision. It's still unclear as to whether LeBlanc will remain the fill-in option for the duration of Ramirez's absence, so he's probably not worth a roster spot until he's officially locked down that role and shown that he can post numbers that would make him a viable streaming option.