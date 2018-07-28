LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Friday, yielding three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking three in Seattle's eventual 4-3 defeat.

LeBlanc allowed three runs in the second inning, but he still managed to spin a quality start and give the Mariners a chance at a victory before they ultimately fell in extra innings. The left-hander has had a few bumps in the road, but overall he's having a good season in Seattle with a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 82 strikeouts through 102.2 innings to go along with a 6-1 record.