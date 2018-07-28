Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Tosses quality start against Angels
LeBlanc didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Friday, yielding three earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking three in Seattle's eventual 4-3 defeat.
LeBlanc allowed three runs in the second inning, but he still managed to spin a quality start and give the Mariners a chance at a victory before they ultimately fell in extra innings. The left-hander has had a few bumps in the road, but overall he's having a good season in Seattle with a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 82 strikeouts through 102.2 innings to go along with a 6-1 record.
